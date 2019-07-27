Clearfield County Fair visitors will have an opportunity to help less fortunate Clearfield Area School District students have a positive school experience during the 2017-18 school year.
The program is coordinated by the Clearfield Area Food Pantry –the Central Pennsylvania Community Action-supported food bank housed at Trinity United Methodist Church.
Those attending the fair now through Aug. 3 can drop off items to help meet student’s basic back-to-school needs.
Collection hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day. A yellow school bus drop-off site is located in front of the cattle barns at the Clearfield Driving Park.
Many local families struggle to provide school supplies and weekend meals for their children.
The drive will help to make sure each student and classroom have what is needed for a successful school year and qualifying students receive a backpack full of nutritious foods each Friday.
Items suggested are: safety scissors, No. 2 pencils, pencil sharpeners, colored pencils, notebooks, boys and girls backpacks, pocket folders, graph paper, crayons, glue sticks, pencil cases or pouches, erasers, index cards, boxes of tissues, dry erase markers, boys and girls underwear in sizes small, medium and large and boys and girls socks, all sizes.
Backpack items include: canned dinners, small microwaveable pasta, single-serve shelf-stable milk, instant oatmeal packets, cereal cups, breakfast bars, tuna or chicken salad kits, canned soup, fruit cups, vegetable cups, juice boxes, drink pouches and individually-wrapped snacks
Alternative collection sites in Clearfield are located at: West Side United Methodist Church, 317 Nichols St.; Centre Grove United Methodist Church, 1100 Village Rd.; Hyde Wesleyan Church 1215 Riverview Rd.; West Side United Methodist Church, 317 Nichols St., and the Presbyterian Church of Clearfield, 119 N. Second St. Items may also be dropped off at Grace United Presbyterian Church, 26 White Church Rd., Glen Richey; Lake Street United Methodist Church, 884 Main St., Woodland; and Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church, state Route 970, Woodland.