CURWENSVILLE — Visitors to Curwensville Lake Recreation Area often pay a call just to bask in the natural scenic beauty readily available throughout the park.
The popular recreation spot’s picturesque backdrop will soon be even further enhanced with murals painted by Curwensville Area Jr./Sr. High School art students.
Both of the four-by-eight-foot murals feature the lake. The first is of an eagle swooping over the lake to scope up a fish, and the second shows an angler surveying the lake at sunset.
Art Instructor Sue Lemmo said former member of the Curwensville Lake Authority Paul Jeffries approached her about some of her students taking on the project that would showcase some of the lake property’s many attractions. Lemmo agreed and told Jeffries she was aware of the possibility of available funding for the materials.
Lemmo said the project did receive a grant from the Susquehanna River Art Center of Clearfield and the Clearfield County Charitable Foundation that paid for paint, canvas and other items used to create both murals and eventually a third. She said she asked four of her students about taking on the artwork — Emily Shaffer, Tenleigh Bumbarger, Mason Conklin and Ember Grimm. The students, who all have visited the lake on numerous occasions, have been working several months, using acrylic paints to create the realistic scenes on billboard-size professional sign boards.
Shaffer, who created the eagle and fish mural, said, “When Mrs. Lemmo approached me about participating, I was very overwhelmed about painting something that big,” she said. Shaffer said she worked with Lemmo to develop the idea and then created a black and white sketch of it.
“I thought to do something that would bring people to the area. People talk about the eagles at the lake and how much they enjoy seeing them there. The lake also has beautiful scenery. People come to visit the area and go there to see the scenery.”
Shaffer, who enjoys sketching with pen or pencil, said she was pleased with how the mural turned out.
“I finished last week. I had to make myself stop. I have never painted something like that. I like it because it’s so realistic. I never dabbled much in this type of art before. I really pushed my limits with this. I hope that the people who see this look at it and appreciate the nature that is at the lake. It’s not just a picture, it’s inspiration. I want people to embrace what is there,” she explained.
Bumbarger, Conklin and Grimm, who all enjoy painting, have just about completed the second mural. The three said they shared the work by dividing the canvas into sections with each choosing the part of the mural they believed best portrayed their artistic strengths.
“It was a lot of trial and error. It turned out even better than we expected. We’re very proud of the work,” Grimm said. Bumbarger reported, “I liked painting something for the community. This was different than a school project. There is lots of meaning behind it.”
The students said they enjoyed the challenge.
“It was fun and something different than what we do in class because of its size. We hope the community will enjoy seeing it,” Conklin said.
Curwensville Lake Authority Chairman Dave Twoey said the authority values the student’s hard work and dedication to the project.
“The murals are great. They way they are designed they look as though a lot of hard work went into them. We really appreciate what the students have done for the lake. These will be on display in an area where everyone can see and admire them.”