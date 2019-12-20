CURWENSVILLE — Although it may not always appear that way to residents, work on Curwensville’s Streetscape project remains ongoing.
At Tuesday’s Curwensville Regional Development Corp meeting, President Eric Johnson reported a meeting was held recently with Clearly Ahead Development’s Chief Executive Officer Rob Swales to discuss funding sources and options for upgrading State Street to improve conditions for both motorists and pedestrians.
“We are preparing to move forward with a major funding application,” Johnson said.
The Streetscape project would upgrade eight blocks in Curwensville along State Street using sustainable design strategies and construction practices to improve the environmental, economic and social well-being of the community.
Work to be done will eventually include an improved intersection of State and Filbert streets, new sidewalks, curbs, pedestrian and vehicle lighting, parking, signage and green spaces, all uniform, user-friendly and compliant with standards set by the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Preparations have begun for the work that early estimates projected at $4 to $6 million. Last year, three-dimensional laser detection mapping was performed by employees of CRCD’s consulting engineer, Stahl Sheaffer Inc. of State College, to assist with preparing the preliminary design for the work to be done.