COALPORT — Coalport Borough Council is looking for an answer as to why the bill for a year’s worth of street lighting in the borough has nearly tripled from last year.
At its Dec. 14 rescheduled meeting, members discussed the substantial increase. President Barby Trent reported in 2019 the total bill for 12 months of lighting was less than $8,000.
“When we did the tentative budget we estimated $8,000 for street lights. The cost wasn’t that much but we wanted to give a cushion from the amount the borough actually paid,” she told council. Trent said she believed the cost was closer to $7,000.
Councilman Robert Lee said he is very concerned about the impact the cost would have on the borough’s spending plan and budget. Lee said he believes a representative from Penelec-First Energy Corp needs to attend the borough’s next meeting to discuss the large jump and interpret how it could rise so quickly from previous years.
“Ask a representative to come. I want someone to tell me how we got from $8,000 to $20,000. We need someone to tell us what is happening here.” he explained.
Council approved contacting Penelec to request a representative to attend the next meeting and also will request an evaluation of the system and inquire why a number of streets lights that were scheduled to be replaced with light emitting diodes have not been changed.