AUSTIN — Visitors to Sinemahoning State Park can spend some time outdoors this weekend learning about the woods and waters of Pennsylvania.
Two sessions of Underwater Wonders will be presented Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 40 Maples Day Use area. Sessions will be held from 1:30 to 2:15 p.m. and 2:30 to 3:15 p.m. Visitors can wade into the cool water to learn about crayfish and other creek dwellers. Goggles, nets and containers will be provided. All ages are welcome. Parents will need to assist younger children. Each session has a limit of 12 people. Those attending should wear a cloth face mask.
The campground movie will be presented Saturday, July 18, from 8:30-9:30 p.m at the campground’s amphitheater. The movie is a PBS Nature video, “An Original Duck-umentary.” The movie features dozens of duck species as they waddle, glide, dive, and dabble their way into viewers’ hearts. The show is delightful for all ages. Those attending should wear a face mask. The movie will be cancelled in the event of rain.
A nature walk, “Meet the Trees,” will be held Sunday, July 19, from 9 to 10:15 a.m.. Visitors can join the park’s new naturalist, Nick Micsky, as they get to know the trees in their backyard and at the park.
Those attending will learn quick tips to identify ten common trees of Sinnemahoning, then take a short walk with Micsky to practice their skills. All ages welcome. Participants should wear a face mask. The walk has a limit of 15 people. Those participating should meet at the campground amphitheater.
To mitigate the potential spread of COVID-19, until further notice, all programs at Sinnemahoning State Park will be held outdoors.
They will be limited to 25 people or less, and will follow social-distancing guidelines. All participants must have a face mask in their possession and wear it at times when social distancing cannot be maintained.
To pre-register for a program, or for more information, visit the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resource’s
calendar of events, http://events.dcnr.pa.gov. Those that need assistance with online registration, should call the park office at 647-8401 and dial 0 for the front desk.
Those that an accommodation to participate in state park activities due to a disability, should contact the park they plan to visit.
With at least seven day’s notice, interpreters for people who are deaf or hard of hearing are available for educational programs.