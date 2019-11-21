Straley’s Furniture Reimagined recently opened and is offering stylish and unique pieces of repurposed and painted furniture, home decor and handcrafts.
Owner Mary Straley said, “The store features furniture pieces that have been given a new lease on life. Refinished or painted with whimsical designs, the furniture featured can be just about anything from bar stools to executive desks; benches to china cupboards. In addition to the inventory of refinished and painted furniture, I am able to work with customers to refinish or reimagine a piece of their own furniture.”
In addition to furniture, the store offers handcrafted items, knitted and crocheted clothing, handmade scarves, handcrafted wooden items, essential oil products and blends, Christmas crafts and other crafts.
Straley said she also would consider items on consignments from local artisans and is planning to host furniture painting classes in 2020.
The store, located at 216 E. Pine St., Clearfield, will host a pre-holiday open house Saturday, Nov. 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be a 20 percent discount on furniture, special offers, door prizes and refreshments.
The store is openThursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or by appointment. Straley can be contacted through the store’s Facebook page or by calling 932-2504.