HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf on Monday sent a letter to Major League Baseball Commissioner Robert Manfred and Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem urging them to reconsider a proposal to cut ties with more than 40 Minor League teams throughout the nation.
“Pennsylvania is proud of our place in the history of our country and with baseball,” said Wolf. “Pennsylvania’s professional baseball affiliates help provide affordable, family-friendly entertainment and improve the quality of life in each of their communities. The MLB’s antitrust exemption and exclusive control of local professional baseball operations unfortunately could make this decision life-or-death for these community teams.
“The MLB needs to do the right thing and recognize the value of these community institutions that have been part of the league’s success. I am hopeful that any decisions made on this proposal will only be made after consulting with local representatives about the effects on the local economies.
According to the proposal, three Pennsylvania teams would be impacted: Erie SeaWolves, State College Spikes, and the Williamsport Crosscutters.