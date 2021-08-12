HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf recently visited Union Community Care’s Downtown Lancaster Health Center to thank health care centers for their efforts to provide access to vaccines and to encourage all Pennsylvanians to help stop the spread of COVID-19 by getting vaccinated.
“Our hard-working health professionals across the commonwealth like Union Community Care deserve recognition and our gratitude for everything they do each day to get Pennsylvanians vaccinated. They keep us safer as individuals, and when enough people get vaccinated they also help slow the spread of this disease everywhere,” Wolf said. “Right now, we need to put all of our efforts into increasing vaccination rates in Pennsylvania communities so that our neighbors, our friends, and our children are safe. Getting vaccinated is easy, it’s free and it’s widely available. I urge Pennsylvanians: Please, go get your shot.”
Union Community Care operates 10 community health centers in Lancaster and Lebanon counties. Among its many health care services, the organization focuses on vaccine equity and provides COVID-19 vaccines at its centers and through partnerships and community events.
“In the past few weeks, COVID-19 cases in Lancaster County have risen dramatically, raising alarm and fear,” said Dr. Anne-Marie Derrico, Union Community Care’s chief medical officer. “But this surge is different. We now have an effective weapon to fight COVID-19, and that weapon is the vaccine.” Wolf encourages all Pennsylvanians ages 12 and older to get vaccinated.