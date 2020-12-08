HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf and religious leaders from across the commonwealth have asked Pennsylvanians to take COVID-19 precautions and help one another stay safe during the upcoming holiday season.
Wolf released a video message encouraging religious leaders and worshippers to keep one another safe from COVID-19 over the holidays.
Religious leaders urged fellow leaders to help their congregations stay safe and embrace alternate forms of worship. “We encourage our neighbors and congregations to protect life by celebrating the season responsibly.”