HARRISBURG — On Wednesday, Gov. Tom Wolf received the American Political Science Association Hubert H. Humphrey Award.
This award, which was announced during a virtual ceremony at the APSA annual meeting, honors notable public service by a political scientist. Previous recipients of the award include Condoleezza Rice, Susan E. Rice, Henry G. Cisneros, Mark Hatfield, Madeline Albright, Donna E. Shalala, Brent Scowcroft and Daniel Patrick Moynihan.
“I am honored to receive the Hubert H. Humphrey Award,” said Wolf. “Though I am not a career politician, I have always felt a deep call to service, and it is a great honor to have that service recognized by such a distinguished organization. I am proud to serve my fellow Pennsylvanians as their governor.”