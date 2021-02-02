HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf has signed a proclamation of disaster emergency for the ongoing severe winter weather event impacting the commonwealth. Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Deputy Secretary for Highway Administration Melissa Batula and Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency Director Randy Padfield also provided an update on response to the winter storm moving through Pennsylvania throughout the day and overnight.
“We are in the middle of one of the most impactful statewide storms we’ve had in a long time,” said Batula. “This is truly an all-hands-on-deck situation, and our crews are working hard to keep roads safe and passable.”
“Throughout the storm, PEMA is working with our state and county partners to make sure we have a clear understanding of the storm and how it is affecting different parts of the state,” said PEMA Director Randy Padfield. “We are particularly concerned with shipment and delivery of COVID-19 vaccines, so we appreciate citizens who are taking this storm seriously and staying off the roads because fewer vehicles means fewer incidents that could delay those operations.”
In response to this winter event, PennDOT and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission have implemented restrictions on trucks and other vehicles on roadways throughout the state, and additional speed and vehicle restrictions may be implemented as conditions warrant.
The following roadways have Tier 4 restrictions in place:
- Route 22 from Interstate 78 to the New Jersey border;
- Route 33 from Interstate 78 to Interstate 80;
- The entire length of Interstate 78 in both directions;
- Interstate 80 from Interstate 99 to Interstate 81;
- The entire length of Interstate 81 in both directions;
- The entire length of Interstate 83 in both directions;
- The entire length of Interstate 84 in both directions;
- The entire length of Interstate 283 in both directions;
- The entire length of Interstate 380 in both directions.
- Interstate 476 (PA Turnpike Northeast Extension) from Lehigh Valley (Exit 56) to Clarks Summit (Exit 131).
On roadways with Tier 4 restrictions in place, no commercial vehicles are permitted. Additionally, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) that are towing trailers are not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions are in place.
Restrictions will be communicated via variable message boards, the 511PA traveler information website at www.511PA.com and smartphone apps. Motorists can also sign up for alerts on www.511PA.com by clicking on “Personal Alerts” in the left-hand menu. Subscribe to regional PennDOT updates by visiting www.PennDOT.gov and click on “Regional Offices.”
Motorists are urged to avoid travel during the storm if possible. But if travel is necessary, use caution, reduce speeds and be aware of changing weather conditions. High winds and freezing temperatures are expected during this event, so motorists should be aware of blowing and drifting snow, which can cause icy areas on roadways, including overpasses and bridges. With freezing temperatures, roads that look wet may actually be icy, and extra caution is needed when approaching bridges and highway ramps where ice can form without warning.