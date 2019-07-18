HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman dropped in at Urban Churn, Harrisburg, to celebrate Pennsylvania dairy and have their 2019 Pennsylvania “Pursue Your Scoops” Ice Cream Trail passports stamped.
“The Pennsylvania Pursue Your Scoops Ice Cream Trail provides an opportunity for families to connect with the incredibly important family-owned farms and small creameries that make up Pennsylvania’s dairy industry,” said Wolf. “This trail is just one way I’m supporting Pennsylvania farmers. I’m committed to continuing to invest in our agriculture industry, especially as farmers explore new ways to add value to products, including processing milk into ice cream.”
Wolf recently signed the PA Farm Bill, which, among other investments, allocates $5 million in the 2019-20 budget to Pennsylvania’s Dairy Investment Program to allow farmers to pursue new value-added processing projects.
“The ‘Scoops’ trail is a delicious way to celebrate our dairy farmers and creameries,” said Fetterman. “I hope all Pennsylvanians will join us this summer in picking up a passport and enjoying a treat.”
The Pennsylvania “Pursue Your Scoops” Ice Cream Trail was developed last year as a joint effort between the Pennsylvania Tourism Office and the Department of Agriculture to boost Pennsylvania’s dairy industry by capitalizing on agritourism. Visitors to the trail can download a passport or pick one up at any stop and have it stamped at a mix of participating on-farm creameries and ice cream shops that support Pennsylvania milk processors and local dairy farmers. The trail is divided into three regional segments per passport. Visitors with at least five stamps on one passport by Sept. 2, 2019, receive a “Pursue Your Scoops” t-shirt, while a fully stamped passport earns a “Pursue Your Scoops” ice cream bowl.
Urban Churn is one of 32 creameries participating in this year’s trail, which has tripled in size since its creation. The business, which opened its storefront on Third Street in Harrisburg earlier this year, make small batches of ice cream with unique and classic flavors.
“The ice cream trail has been a huge success for us. The program has introduced our new store to many folks from near and far,” said Adam Brackbill, Urban Churn owner. “It has helped us start off strong and develop new regulars. We’re very thankful to be a part of the trail, allowing us to serve homemade and unique ice cream made from local dairy.”