Wolf discusses $11M in state investments to support economic development

ALIQUIPPA— Continuing his commitment to creating good jobs and attracting growing industries to Pennsylvania, Gov. Tom Wolf recently visited Aliquipp.
The Beaver County community has received more than $11 million in state funding during the governor’s term to encourage business development that will strengthen the regional economy and benefit working families.
“Over the course of my administration, I have been committed to making investments in towns and cities across the commonwealth—and Aliquippa is a great example of the benefits that communities can realize through strategic planning and support,” said Wolf. “These continued investments will help improve quality of life for all Pennsylvanians and ensure that our commonwealth remains the best place in the nation to live, work, and play.”
The governor visited the East End Development Site in Aliquippa to see how state investments have helped the city to remove blighted properties and prepare the land near a Route 51 interchange for future business development and prepare to capitalize on the Pennsylvania Petrochemicals Complex that Shell is constructing in the Beaver County.
The governor was joined by representatives from the Department of Community and Economic Development, Mayor Dwan Walker, City Manager Sam Gill, President, Beaver County Corporation for Economic Development Lew Villotti, Executive Director of PennDOT District 11 Cheryl Moon-Sirianni, and others to view the progress of various local development projects.
The Wolf Administration has invested more than $11 million in Aliquippa through various funding programs over the past five years, of which more than $7.7 million will support the East End Development Site.
“The state programs have helped usher in a renaissance in the city of Aliquippa,” said Mayor Dwan Walker.