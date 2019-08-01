HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday announced that 34 cleaner energy transportation projects will receive $8,489,844 in Driving PA Forward grants and rebates. Funded by Pennsylvania’s share of the settlement with Volkswagen Group of America for cheating on U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) emissions tests, the Department of Environmental Protection is committing funding for an extensive range of clean energy transportation projects on our roads, at schools, and at marine ports and airports.
“The funding awarded from the VW emission cheating scandal is helping Pennsylvania reduce transportation pollution statewide and will help continue our efforts to improve air quality throughout the commonwealth,” said Wolf.
By replacing older, polluting engines with new technologies, the projects over their lifetimes are expected to prevent emissions of 503 tons of nitrogen oxides (NOx), 130 tons of carbon monoxide, 238 tons of carbon dioxide, 59 tons of hydrocarbons, 30 tons of fine particulate matter, and a half-ton of coarse particulate matter.
“This comprehensive approach to reducing emissions will help improve Pennsylvanians’ health and advance Governor Wolf’s goal of protecting the state from further climate change impacts,” said DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell.
These emissions contribute to climate change and ground-level ozone, or smog, which the EPA has shown can have negative health impacts, including asthma attacks and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
Driving PA Forward launched in 2018 with the goal of permanently reducing NOxemissions in Pennsylvania by 27,700 tons by supporting clean transportation projects with funding from the commonwealth?s $118.5 million settlement with Volkswagen. Six projects received $580,000 in the first set of awards, announced last year. In this second set of awards, the following recipients will receive grants and rebates:
Statewide
SYSCO Leasing LLC: A $432,320 grant to replace 24 diesel Class 8 trucks with new diesel trucks used in food and food-related products distribution.
Multi-county
Advanced Disposal Services: A $778,035 grant to replace 13 older diesel trash trucks with one new CNG truck and 12 new diesel trucks in State College (Centre County), Shippenville (Clarion County), Pittsfield (Warren County), Somerset (Somerset County), and Norristown (Montgomery County).