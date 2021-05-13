HARRISBURG — First Lady Frances Wolf, alongside Acting Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson, led a discussion about the COVID-19 vaccine and its effect on children during a Facebook Live event hosted by the Pennsylvania Commission for Women. The event, entitled Vax Facts for Parents and Guardians, is the first in a series aimed at providing Pennsylvania communities with relevant and accurate information about COVID-19 vaccines and addressing the questions of concerned citizens.
The full event is available at www.facebook.com/PACommissionforWomen.
“COVID-19 continues to affect us all, including our children, and if we truly want to see the other side of this pandemic, we have to keep making strides in vaccinating Pennsylvanians” said First Lady Wolf. “A key piece to this, we know, is ensuring people have access to the best and most reliable information. That’s why this conversation is so important. We want parents to be informed, so that they can make the best decision for themselves, their families, and their communities.”