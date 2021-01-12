HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf has announced the approval of 26 rail freight improvement projects that will enhance freight mobility while creating or sustaining more than 200 jobs across Pennsylvania.
The State Transportation Commission voted to approve $31.3 million for the projects through the Rail Transportation Assistance Program and the Rail Freight Assistance Program.
Pennsylvania has 65 operating railroads, which is more than any other state.
Locally, RJ Corman Railroad received $3 million to replace approximately 7,500 ties and 74,000 feet of rail on worn areas of its Cherry Tree and Cresson subdivisions, and Buffalo & Pittsburgh Railroad, Inc. received $700,000 to replace approximately 44,000 ft. of rail and 2,500 ties and surface the line to maintain 286,000 weight capacity and improve safety.