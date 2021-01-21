HARRISBURG — Recently, Department of Community and Economic Development Secretary Dennis Davin and Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency Executive Deputy Director Jeff Thomas highlighted how Ramshield, Inc., an Exton-based healthcare product provider featured on the administration’s B2B Interchange Directory, is utilizing revolutionary technology to combat the spread of COVID-19 in the commonwealth.
“Pennsylvania’s businesses like Ramshield are using their skills, knowledge, and experience to benefit us all, and without their efforts, our road to recovery would be much longer and more difficult,” said Davin.
“We thank them for their work and remain steadfast in our commitment to supporting businesses and communities across the commonwealth through resources like the B2B Interchange Directory and other critical PPE portals.”
Made from materials sourced in the United States, the AVF Shield and Cartridge System Kit is a replaceable cartridge shield that uses patented technology to create an electrical charge to protect users from COVID-19.
While the product is manufactured in the U.S., another component of the AVF cartridge—a sponge that holds moisture allowing for the electroceutical technology to stay activated for 10-12 hours at a time—is sourced directly from Pennsylvania.
“This pandemic has tested businesses in ways many of us never could have imagined,” said PEMA Executive Deputy Director Jeff Thomas. “Pennsylvania businesses that were able to transition to making PPE, or come up with new and innovative ways to protect our essential workers made it easier for the commonwealth to support the needs of our county and local partners over the last year.”
The AVF shields are designed to provide a comfortable seal and are intended for hours of use, and the shield can be used up to one year and easily washed with soap and water or in dishwashers.