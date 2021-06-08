HARRISBURG — At the Open-Air Farmers Market at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg, Wolf Administration officials reminded Pennsylvania’s low-income seniors and WIC recipients to obtain and use their vouchers from the Pennsylvania Farmers Market Nutrition Program to purchase fresh, local fruits, vegetables, and herbs from FMNP-approved farmers at farmers markets and farm stands across the commonwealth.
“The Farmers Market Nutrition Program has two co-equal goals: to provide equal access to fresh, local fruits and vegetables for those in need and to provide farmers an outlet for their product and a connection to their community,” said Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding. “In a state as agriculturally rich as Pennsylvania, no one should go hungry. I encourage everyone with vouchers to use them –pick up some local comfort food and know that you’re supporting a local farm family by redeeming your vouchers.”
From June through September, the WIC and Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Programs provide low-income seniors and eligible participants in the WIC program with vouchers to purchase Pennsylvania-grown fruits, vegetables, and fresh-cut herbs from approved farm markets and farm stands across the commonwealth. In an effort to protect vulnerable Pennsylvanians, vouchers are distributed to participants via mail from WIC clinics and Area Agencies on Aging.