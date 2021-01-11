HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf recently announced his intention to appoint Liz Gerloff Wagenseller to serve a six-year term as Executive Director of the Office of Open Records, effective Jan. 19.
As Chief of Staff to the Auditor General, Gerloff Wagenseller oversees operations, directs strategy and ensures transparency through collaboration with stakeholders, legislators and the public. Gerloff Wagenseller has more than 16 years of experience in the public and private sectors designing and implementing political and communications strategy. She previously worked at two public opinion research firms in Washington, DC — Greenberg Quinlan Rosner Research and Peter D. Hart Research Associates, where she conducted public opinion research and devised strategies to help non-profit organizations, unions, political campaigns, corporations, and advocacy groups achieve their mission.