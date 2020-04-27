The Pennsylvania State Long-Term Care Ombudsman Office is a federally-mandated advocacy network that works independently of long-term care providers and facilities. Established within the Department of Aging and the Office of Advocacy & Reform, there are local ombudsmen in each county in the Commonwealth who are available to serve residents and families during this very difficult time.
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, families, friends and spouses of residents living in long-term care have been unable to visit and are often struggling with changes in protocol, rights, and policies resulting from this pandemic.
The PA SLTCO Office is launching a new statewide resource for any family/friend in Pennsylvania with concerns about loved ones living in a long-term care facility. On May 5 and May 19, the office will be host internet-based meetings of a new Virtual Family Council. Meetings will continue twice monthly for the foreseeable future.
Anyone is welcome to participate in these meetings. Participants may ask questions, share concerns, or just listen to learn and gather information. Meetings will begin with an informational segment and will then be open for discussion.
In order to participate, connection information is needed. To obtain connection information, email the PA SLTCO Office at LTC-Ombudsman@pa.gov. In the subject line, please indicate: Virtual Family Council. Information is also available at the corresponding Facebook page: PA Long-Term Care Virtual Family Council.
For additional information regarding the local Ombudsman Program, contact the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, Inc., phone 765-2696 or toll-free 1-800-225-8571 and Jeanne or email jurban@ccaaa.net.