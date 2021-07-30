HARRISBURG — U.S. Department of Agriculture Deputy Under Secretary for Rural Development Justin Maxson recently announced that the department is accepting applications for loan and grants to support rural microenterprises.
The funding is being provided through USDA’s Rural Microentrepreneur Assistance Program.
RMAP provides loans and grants to a non-profit entity, tribe or institution of higher education as a Microenterprise Development Organization to establish revolving loan funds to provide loans to rural microloan borrowers and microentrepreneurs. The funds also may be used to provide training and technical assistance to microentrepreneurs. To be eligible for a loan from an MDO, an ultimate recipient must be a business with 10 or fewer full-time employees and be located in a non-metropolitan rural area with a population of 50,000 or less.
Applications are being accepted in the Rural Development State Office where the project is located.
For additional information and for application deadlines, see page 41004 of the July 30 Federal Register.