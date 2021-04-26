University of Pennsylvania’s business school ranked second among U.S. colleges offering master of business administration programs, according to a new study by U.S. News that examined 364 schools.
The Philadelphia school has an annual in-state tuition rate for full-time students of $80,432, and its enrollment of full-time students was not available, according to the 2022 U.S. News ranking.
U.S. News ended up ranking only 143 schools out of the 364. The ranked schools provided adequate data on their MBA programs for the news publisher to calculate the results, which are based on a weighted average of indicators such as test scores, recruiter assessments and acceptance rates.
All the schools examined are accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International. The coronavirus pandemic may have caused some previously ranked business schools not to submit information for the latest ranking, U.S. News reported.