HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania unemployment claims neared 650,000 Thursday as the governor’s statewide shutdown of nonessential businesses ravages the state’s economy.
Data from the Department of Labor and Industry shows claims reached 378,900 through March 21 after all restaurants and bars shuttered their dining rooms indefinitely to slow the spread of COVID-19.
An additional 271,000 claims have been filed as of Thursday, just four days into the governor’s promised enforcement action against non-life-sustaining businesses who may consider defying the mandate.
Federal data shows Pennsylvania’s claims represent one-fifth of the 3.3 million Americans requesting unemployment benefits nationwide as governors enact strict limits on public life, shuttering most businesses and closing public schools indefinitely.
Gov. Tom Wolf placed more than half of the state’s 12 million residents under stay at home orders this week and said he will expand the mandate if — and when — other counties show sustained community spread of the virus. Confirmed cases exceeded 1,100 in Pennsylvania on Wednesday and 11 people have died, so far.
Lawmakers approved House Bill 68 on Wednesday that relaxes the state’s unemployment compensation regulations. It awaits the governor’s signature.