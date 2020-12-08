MIDDLE TOWN — Four winning Treasure Hunt tickets from the Monday, Dec. 7 drawing will split a jackpot prize of $174,000. The winning tickets were sold in Blair, Cumberland, Erie and Susquehanna counties.
Each jackpot-winning ticket matched all five numbers drawn, 06-09-14-24-29, to win individual prizes of $43,500, less applicable withholding. The winning tickets were sold by:
- Sheetz, 8711 Woodbury Pike, East Freedom, Blair County;
- Sheetz, 1508 Cedar Cliff Drive, Camp Hill, Cumberland County;
- Country Fair, 170 W. Main St., North East, Erie County; and
- Pump N Pantry, 34329 State Route 171, Great Bend, Susquehanna County.
More than 45,900 other Treasure Hunt tickets won prizes in the drawing. Players should check every ticket, every time.
The prizes must be claimed and the tickets validated before winners can be identified. Treasure Hunt winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.
Treasure Hunt debuted in May 2007 and is drawn during the day, seven days a week. Ticket sales end at 1:05 p.m. each day and drawing results are posted at palottery.com after 1:35 p.m.
How to play Treasure Hunt: Players pay $1 and select five numbers from 1 to 30. Players may select their own numbers, or they may opt for computer-selected quick picks. Players must match all five numbers drawn to win the jackpot. Players also win prizes for matching two, three or four winning numbers. Treasure Hunt drawings are held seven days a week, and tickets can be purchased up to seven draws (one week) in advance. Chances of winning the jackpot prize are 1-in-142,506; the overall chances of winning any prize are about 1-in-5.45.