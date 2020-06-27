HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania departments of Health and Human Services today issued updated guidance to ensure a safe return to activities, visitation, and other events for residents in nursing homes, personal care homes, assisted living residences and private intermediate care facilities.
In order to cautiously lift restrictions in long-term care facilities the departments of Health and of Human Services will now require all LTCFs to meet several prerequisites before proceeding into the official three-step process of reopening:
- Develop an implementation plan and post that plan to the facility’s website, if the facility has a website.
- Administer tests within 24 hours of a resident showing COVID-19 symptoms and complete baseline testing as required in the Secretary’s Orders for skilled nursing facilities issued on June 8 and for personal care homes, assisted living residences, and private intermediate care facilities issued on June 26;
- Develop a plan to allow visitation that includes scheduling and other safety measures;
- Develop a plan for cohorting or isolating residents diagnosed with COVID-19 in accordance with PA-HAN 509;
- Establish and adhere to written screening protocols for all staff during each shift, each resident daily, and all persons entering the facility;
- Have adequate staffing and supply of personal protective equipment for all staff;
- Be located in a county that is either in the yellow or green phase of the Governor’s Reopening Plan; and
- Once a facility meets the required prerequisites, the facility will enter a three-step process of reopening:
Step One: From the date the facility enters step one, a facility must maintain no new COVID-19 cases among staff or residents and have no spread in the facility for 14 consecutive days in order to enter step two.
Step Two: While in step two, facilities are required to maintain no new cases of COVID-19 among staff or residents and have no spread in the facility for 14 consecutive days to progress into the final step.
Step Three: The final step allows LTCFs to operate as outlined for the remainder of the Governor’s COVID-19 Disaster Declaration as long as there are no new COVID-19 cases among staff and residents for 14 consecutive days. If a new COVID-19 case is known, facilities will cease implementing their reopening plan and wait until they have no new COVID-19 cases for 14 consecutive days before re-entering step one.
Visitations will only be allowed in steps two and three as long as the facility determines a resident is able to safely see visitors and will prioritize those with diseases causing progressive cognitive decline and residents expressing feelings of loneliness. A facility must designate visitation hours, locations, and screenings to permit a visitor into the building. During the entirety of the visit, social distancing and infection control protocols must be followed along with enforcing the proper hand hygiene with alcohol-based hand sanitizer and universal masking.