ERIE — Senator Dan Laughlin, R-Erie, called on the Gov. Wolf on Wednesday to follow the example of neighboring states and reopen marinas and golf courses in Pennsylvania for recreational use.
In a letter to Wolf, Laughlin said New York, Connecticut and New Jersey allow marinas to operate as long as guidelines for social distancing and sanitation are followed.
“This recreational avenue is certainly as in important in Pennsylvania, especially in Erie County, as it is in the aforementioned states,” Laughlin wrote. “I ask that you give serious consideration to allow the reopening of these facilities with appropriate precautions.”
Laughlin also noted in his letter that golf courses in New York and other states are open.
“I would also encourage you to take a serious look at opening golf courses,” he wrote. “I fear we will see many golfers crossing the border for a round of golf. Obviously that will be detrimental to Pennsylvania golf courses and the related economy.”