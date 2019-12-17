HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf and his administration on Tuesday recognized the 25th anniversary of the Gov. Robert P. Casey Memorial Organ and Tissue Donation Awareness Trust Fund and highlighted the state’s efforts to inform and encourage residents to become organ donors.
“Organ and tissue transplants have become an integral part of health care in the state and across the nation,” Gov. Wolf said. “Registering to be a donor takes just a few minutes and has the potential to save a number of lives. When just one person signs up to be a donor, they can save up to eight lives through organ donation and enhance the lives of 75 others through tissue donation.”
The trust fund was established to help increase awareness about the need for organ and tissue donation and inspire more people in Pennsylvania to sign up as organ and tissue donors. Residents can make a three-dollar donation to the trust fund when getting or renewing a driver’s license, photo ID card and vehicle registration. Donations can also be made on the state income tax form by designating all or part of the refund to go to the fund.
In 2019, approximately 49 percent of Pennsylvanians are registered as organ donors, a 10 percent increase from 2001.
“Over the past 18 years, we have had a significant increase in the number of residents who have registered to be an organ donor,” Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said. “This increase is due in part to the public awareness campaign funded through the trust fund and the hard work of our dedicated staff here at the department. Our team helps inform and encourage residents to become donors and coordinates organ and tissue donation initiatives and reporting to the general assembly.”
Donate Life Pennsylvania is the collaborative initiative between the departments of Health and Transportation, the Center for Organ Recovery & Education and Gift of Life Donor Program. Trust Fund contributions are used to educate Pennsylvanians, build awareness about the importance of organ and tissue donation, and increase the number of people who sign up as organ donors on their driver’s licenses and state identification cards.
Residents who have a driver’s license or state I.D. card can add the donor designation to their record by Visiting PennDOT’s Driver & Vehicle Services website, dmv.pa.gov.
For more information on organ donation or how to donate to the Governor Casey Trust Fund, visit www.health.pa.gov.