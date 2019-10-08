HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania State Police works closely with its local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to investigate and prevent all types of criminal activity. Tips from the public regularly provide valuable information that helps investigators do their jobs in a more proactive and efficient manner. Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the state police, reminds the public that everyone can do his or her part to keep their communities safe by knowing how to report suspicious activity.
In Pennsylvania, suspicious activity may be reported in three ways:
- By phone: (888) 292-1919
- By email: tips@pa.gov
- Via the See Something Send Something smartphone app
“We are offering this information not because of any specific incident or threat, but because it is important for people to trust their insticts and speak up when something doesn’t seem right,” said Evanchick. By remaining informed and alert, we can each play a role in keeping ourselves and those around us safe.”
Regardless of how they are submitted, tips are reviews by analysts at the Pennsylvania Criminal Intelligence Center in Harrisburg and forwarded to the appropriate law enforcement agency when necessary. PaCIC is the commonwealth’s primary All-Hazards Fusion Center operated by the Pennsylvania State Police and Governor’s Office of Homeland Security, bringing together representatives from various levels of law enforcement under one roof to collect, evaluate, and disseminate intelligence concerning threats to public safety. All personal information associated with tips is protected and kept strictly confidential. When reporting suspicious activity, it is important to provide as much information as possible about your concerns.
“Remember the five W’s –who, what, where, when, and why,” said Colonel Evanchick. “What is happening, who is doing it, where is it taking place, when did you observe it, and why are you suspicious? Photos can be submitted via the email address and through the See Something Send Something app.”
Suspicious activity reporting is not a substitute for 911. Always contact local authorities immediately in an emergency or to report a crime in progress.
For more information, click the “Report Suspicious Activity” link on at www.psp.pa.gov