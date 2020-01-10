HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania State Police announced the number of firearms purchase denials, subsequent investigations, and arrests resulting from such investigations for the fourth quarter of 2019.
The Pennsylvania Instant Check System is used by county sheriffs, chiefs of police of cities of the first class, and licensed firearms dealers in Pennsylvania to determine an individual’s legal ability to acquire a license to carry firearms or obtain a firearm through a purchase or transfer.
When an individual provides false information on a state and/or federal form, an investigation is initiated, and an investigation referall is sent to a corresponding law enforcement agency.
In Pennsylvania, a person commits a felony of the third degree if they make a false oral or written statement on any federal or state agency form or willfully presents false identification that is likely to deceive the seller, licensed dealer, or licensed manufacturer.
During the PICS process, individuals may also be identified as having an active warrant for their arrest.
During the fourth quarter of 2019, the following investigations were initiated by the Pennsylvania State Police Firearms Division and referred to troops, municipal police departments, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for further investigation and possible prosecution.
The fourth quarter numbers for 2018 are included first for comparison.
- Total number of PICS checks conducted –271,730; 272,938
- Number of persons denied –2,855; 3,221
- Total number of denials referred to law enforcement agencies –1,206; 1,155
- Referred to Pennsylvania State Police –389; 356
- Referred to local law enforcement –786; 792
- Referred to ATF –31; 7
- Number of individuals arrested for a warrant at point of purchase –43; 42
