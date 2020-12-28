HARRISBURG — Effective Dec. 6, the following COVID-19 mitigation measures were announced for all of the commonwealth’s state parks.
- All in-person programs are canceled until further notice. This cancelation will impact First Day Hikes that are typically held on Jan. 1.
- Virtual programs will be offered. Check the calendar of events for scheduled programs.
The following changes are in effect until at least Friday, Jan. 15, 2021:
- Visitor centers exhibit halls and interpretive areas will be closed.
The Secretary of Health issued an order requiring anyone who visits from another state to have a negative COVID-19 test within 72 prior to entering the commonwealth. If someone cannot get a test or chooses not to, they must quarantine for 10 days upon arrival in Pennsylvania.
Pennsylvanians visiting other states are required to have a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours prior to their return to the commonwealth or to quarantine for 10 days upon return to Pennsylvania.
Guests are asked to cancel if they are unable to honor the order. The order is enforceable as a disease control measure under the Disease Prevention and Control Law.