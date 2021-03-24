HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf announced that one month after ordering providers to administer 80% of vaccine does within 7 days of receipt Pennsylvania is ranked 17th in the nation for the percent of people who have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose. (Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention). The state ranked 30th one month ago. Vaccination data reveals more than 3 million people have received at least one dose of vaccine and more than 1.5 million are fully vaccinated.
“This is tremendous progress,” Wolf said. “I’m proud of everyone who has a part in this huge team effort to get Pennsylvanians vaccinated. And I offer my thanks for your continued dedication to moving our vaccination plan forward.”
Today’s vaccine data:
People vaccinated as of March 24
- 3,026,180 people vaccinated
- 1,592,188 people fully vaccinated
- 1,433,992 people partially vaccinated
Vaccines administered as of March 24
- 4,510,213 vaccines administered
Compared to similar states, Pennsylvania is leading the pack in percent of people who have received at least one dose:
- PA: 27%
- NY: 27%
- IL: 26%
- NC: 25%
- CA: 26%
- OH: 25%
- MI: 25%
- FL: 24%
- TX: 22%