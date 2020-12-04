HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Education has announced that all public school entities in the 63 counties with a substantial range of community transmission for at least two consecutive weeks have submitted their attestation forms to the department.
“The department issued a call to its school communities to submit an attestation form and they all responded commendably,” said Acting Secretary of Education Noe Ortega. “I am proud of the diligent work our schools have done to answer this call and to help protect their communities during this unpredictable time while maintaining safe, accessible, and compliant quality education.”
The Wolf Administration announced new targeted mitigation efforts on Nov. 17 to help stop the spread of COVID-19, including a requirement for Pre-K to 12 public schools in counties with a substantial transmission level for at least two consecutive weeks to sign a form attesting that they are following the recently revised DOH face covering order and DOH guidance on how to handle confirmed cases in buildings.
Public school entities in those counties were required to sign an attestation form affirming that if they are providing any type of in-person instruction that they are following the recently revised DOH face covering order and DOH guidance on how to handle confirmed cases in buildings. There is a requirement in place for these entities to publicly post their attestation form on their website.
At the time of the announcement, public-school entities in 59 counties were in the substantial category, which increased to 63 counties last week. All those public school entities have returned the attestation form, committing to proper health and safety measures to ensure the well-being and safety of students, educators, and staff. If these schools had chosen not to complete a form, they would have moved to fully remote learning without any extracurricular activities.
While PDE recommends fully remote learning for school entities in substantial, the attestation form creates a path for those that want to continue to provide any in-person instruction.
