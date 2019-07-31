HARRISBURG — Acknowledging long-standing issues with existing state systems, Gov. Tom Wolf by executive order announced that an overhaul of the state services and systems to protect the most vulnerable Pennsylvanians began Wednesday.
“Today is the beginning of a process to acknowledge Pennsylvania, over the past few decades, has failed to maintain our systems to protect and help our most vulnerable residents, and that must change,” Wolf said. “We’ve heard and seen the horror stories. Many stem from a government too eager to serve the needs of institutions and too reluctant to serve the needs of people. I am taking executive action to make changes that will stop the system from failing Pennsylvanians most in need of our protection and care. This process builds on and incorporates important reforms passed and proposed by the General Assembly, and begins what I hope to be a productive but honest conversation about how we can move forward to protect Pennsylvanians and put people first.”
Wolf’s “Protection of Vulnerable Populations” Executive Order establishes an Office of Advocacy and Reform, maintained by the governor’s office with an executive director that includes a new Child Advocate position and integrates the Long-term Care Ombudsman; and a Council on Reform, including 25 voting members appointed by Wolf, to support this effort by looking at protecting vulnerable populations from three perspectives: prevention and diversion, protection and intervention, and justice and support.
Both the Council on Reform and the Office of Advocacy and Reform will identify reforms needed for Pennsylvania to better protect and support individuals relying upon services and assistance from the commonwealth.
“I want to be clear that I am not disparaging the hardworking and frankly underpaid and underappreciated workers within this system,” Wolf said. “This is not their fault and the failures are not of their making. But we’ve had a series of incidents in our commonwealth that have revealed inadequacies in the system’s ability to protect and uplift Pennsylvanians in vulnerable situations.”
The Council on Reform held its first meeting immediately following the announcement. The council is charged with reporting its findings from today?s and subsequent meetings to the governor by Nov. 1 after seeking input from various stakeholder groups.
In addition, Gov. Wolf is tasking state agencies with the following directives:
Pursue bold reductions in institutionalization of children and adults and transition to home- and community-based services in conjunction with reducing placements in child residential treatment facilities, nursing homes, and child congregate care settings; Institute more direct and timely referral processes to investigative authorities to reduce abuse and increase accountability for institutional bad actors; Establish Pennsylvania as a trauma-informed state to better respond to the needs of people who have had adverse childhood experiences; Issue guidance standardizing the time period to establish a plan of correction following the identification of a violation by a provider licensed by the commonwealth; verifying timely compliance with and implementation of a plan of correction; and taking licensing action against a provider that does not timely comply with a plan of correction; Use data and analysis to identify high-risk providers for additional oversight; Implement a statewide child welfare case management IT system; Launch an enterprise licensing and incident management IT system to be shared across multiple human services and health departments to increase data sharing; Use LEAN to identify opportunities for efficiency in child welfare administrative functions; Update Older Adult Protective Services mandatory reporter training; Commission a study on the financial impact to Pennsylvania due to financial exploitation of older adults; and Establish sustainable housing and long-term services and supports for individuals exiting the corrections system with nursing facility level-of-care needs.