(The Center Square) – A Washington County family pleaded with Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday to expand the state’s pending methane emissions rule.
Lois Bower Bjornson, the southwestern Pennsylvania field organizer for the Clean Air Council, and her children – 15-year-old Gunnar and 11-year-old Odessa – traveled to Harrisburg to stand beside lawmakers and environmental groups who remain concerned about the level of methane emissions that will escape from more than 71,000 conventional gas wells untouched by a regulation pending at the Department of Environmental Protection.
“I chose to do this work because the idyllic country life we envisioned was turned into a nightmare when the natural gas infrastructure that surrounds us negatively impacted the health of all my children and my neighbors,” Bower Bjornson said during a news conference on the Capitol steps Wednesday. “It is encouraging that Gov. Wolf is moving the rule forward. However, in order to better protect the health of my family and community, DEP must strengthen the proposed rule by removing industry loopholes.”
Gunnar and Odessa said they’ve been plagued with health issues since hydraulic fracturing operations moved into the county – the epicenter of the natural gas drilling industry in Pennsylvania – and began polluting the air and water around their home.
“Don’t you want your grandchildren and your kids to have a better future?” Odessa said, “You can help with the climate crisis. It’s up to you, Gov. Wolf.”
The International Energy Agency describes methane as the second largest contributor to climate change behind carbon. Environmental advocates worry lax regulations on the state’s natural gas industry have allowed methane contamination of groundwater and air to go unchecked.
A report from the Attorney General’s Office published last year echoed similar sentiments and alleged that profits for the state took priority over ensuring that hydraulic fracturing operations didn’t threaten the health and environment of surrounding communities.
In 2018, the DEP finalized a rule that limits methane leaks from new wells. Now, the agency has turned its attention to containing emissions from sites constructed before 2013 – which includes more than 71,000 conventional wells and 8,400 unconventional wells across the state, according to its own estimates.
DEP analysis shows that in 2017, just 303 – or less than 1% – of the existing 71,229 conventional wells in production exceed the 15 barrel of oil equivalent per day production threshold. The rest fall into the category of low-producing wells that Environmental Defense Fund says generate half of the state’s methane emissions.
“Methane is over 80 times more potent a greenhouse gas than carbon when released into the atmosphere,” said Rep. Emily Kinkead, D-Pittsburgh, during Wednesday’s news conference. “As legislators, we are elected to be stewards of our environment and we must be able to tell our constituents that we have done everything we can to ensure that this regulation protects them from the hazards of methane pollution.”
In documents, DEP says this exemption shields small businesses from the economic impact of additional regulations. Compliance, according to the agency, could cost operators upward of $7,000.
It’s a price tag that some owners of lower producing wells statewide may find burdensome, critics say.
In April, President Joe Biden set a nationwide goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions 50% by 2030. Wolf said the new target aligns with his own plan to cut emissions in the state 26% over the next four years and 80% through 2050.
“I share the president’s grave concern for the health of our planet and protecting our precious natural resources, and that’s why my administration has also prioritized efforts to combat climate change,” he said.
Natural gas supporters argue that existing renewable energy technology can’t support such a fast transition away from fossil fuels and urge the president to remember the industry’s supporting role.