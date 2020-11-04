Slow going: Pennsylvania still far from settled as slow counting of ballots leaves presidential, state races in limbo

The nation awoke on Wednesday morning still far from certain about election results, with the largest swing state prize – Pennsylvania – still outstanding.
As of 7:30 a.m., county election boards have only counted 64 percent of the ballots cast statewide, leaving contested congressional races in the southeastern, western and northeastern regions of the state too close to call.
Pollsters so far have tabulated more than 5.1 million votes, with about 55 percent of the 2.5 million absentee ballots left uncounted. Some 85 percent of precincts have reported, according to state data. President Donald Trump currently leads former Vice President Joe Biden 55-43 percent.
Seven counties waited until Wednesday morning to begin canvassing mail-in ballots, preferring instead to devote manpower to long lines at the polls on Tuesday.
Turnout hit 6 million statewide in 2016, meaning projections show that 2020 will be greater still.