Until a few decades ago, Hollywood studios and surrounding areas were the filming locations for many classic movies. If the movies aren’t filmed on the West Coast, studios tend to go to New York City to take advantage of some of America’s enduring images, such as Central Park and the Statue of Liberty.
Still, each state has unique characteristics that make it attractive to filmmakers. The best movie filmed in Pennsylvania is “The Silence of the Lambs” (1991).
“The Silence of the Lambs” was shot in multiple states, with most of the filming taking place around Pittsburgh. Notable Pennsylvania locations in the film include the Carnegie Museum of Natural History and Allegheny County Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall & Museum. The house that in the movie is portrayed as the torture house of serial killer Buffalo Bill is located in Layton, Pennsylvania.
The second best movie filmed in Pennsylvania is “Night of the Living Dead” (1968).
The film industry’s need for genuine locations also means more states can benefit financially. A movie shoot can create jobs and create other economic advantages for the state. For this reason, states welcome and promote film shoots, setting up film commissions or offices with robust websites touting the advantages of filming in their state.
24/7 Wall St. has tapped critic and audience ratings from Rotten Tomatoes and IMDb to find the best movie filmed in every state. These are the best movies filmed in every state and D.C.