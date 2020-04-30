CHESTER HILL — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced on Thursday that installation of ADA compliant sidewalks and ramps will begin Monday, May 4, along state Route 53 in Chester Hill Borough.
This work is being completed to enhance pedestrian safety on streets impacted by the closure of a Route 2020 (Presqueisle Street) bridge spanning the Moshannon Creek.
Work on this project will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite and relevant training.
The sidewalks will be installed between Water Street near Drayer Physical Therapy and McGuirk Street near Dollar General. Most of the work will take place off the roadway and traffic impacts are expected to be minimal. However, Route 53 will be restricted to a single lane in some instances. These instances will occur during daylight hours and flaggers will be in the roadway to enforce an alternating traffic pattern. Motorists are urged to exercise caution while traveling through work zones, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.
This work is part of a larger contract that will see improvements to seven Clearfield County bridges located in Chester Hill Borough, Bradford, Burnside, Chest, Decatur, Huston, Morris and Pike Townships. HRI, Inc. of State College is the contractor for this $4.8 million project.
Motorists are encouraged to “Know Before They Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.