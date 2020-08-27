HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s top cop announced charges this week against nearly three dozen residents caught stealing jobless benefits, including people behind bars at eight different jails and prisons, after the federal government increased payments to address rising unemployment amid the pandemic.
Attorney General Josh Shapiro and U.S. Attorney Scott Brady called the cases “appalling” and “unprecedented” in a joint statement Tuesday that detailed how 33 individuals scammed the state’s unemployment system by applying for benefits they didn’t qualify for – and often accepting bribes to help others do the same.
“These defendants took advantage of a public health emergency to cash in on the backs of working people across our Commonwealth,” Shapiro said. “They ripped off a program meant for everyday people whose lives were uprooted by COVID-19, some doing so from jail cells in local Pennsylvania prisons.”
“The unprecedented scope and audacity of this inmate unemployment compensation fraud is appalling,” Brady said. “These benefits were intended to help Pennsylvania workers make it through a difficult time. These inmates and their accomplices took advantage of this national emergency to line their pockets through fraud.”
The majority of the defendants identified in court documents supplied false information to fraudulently obtain unemployment compensation. Shapiro also named Jessica Rae Conrad and Homer Mizenko, of Kiskiminetas Township in Armstrong County, as the masterminds behind a scheme that charged residents $1,000 in exchange for signing them up for jobless compensation for which they did not qualify. They could be sentenced to as much as 30 years in prison and more than $75,000 in fines if convicted.
Similarly, Thaddeus Crumbley and Steven Ashby – inmates at the Forest State Correctional Institution – were caught registering others for unemployment benefits and accepting drugs and cash as payment for doing so. Investigators say their charges carry a maximum 20 year prison sentence and $50,000 fine.
“Our work here is not done,” Shapiro said. “We will continue to root out scammers taking advantage of a system put in place to help during a trying time.”
More than 2 million residents have applied for unemployment benefits since the pandemic hit mid-March. The state’s system has also been plagued with technical issues, delays and accusations of fraud as it strains under the unprecedented number of claims.
Brady said the behavior is particularly egregious given the economic hardships so many residents legitimately face as a result of COVID-19 restrictions.
“The message to those who engaged in this fraud is clear: if you submitted a fraudulent application for unemployment benefits, withdraw it,” he said. “If you got a check or debit card through fraud, return it. If you don’t, expect to hear a knock on your door very soon.”