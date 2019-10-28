HARRISBURG — In advance of the 2020 grant opening, the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources will be offering free, in-person grant workshops at six locations across Pennsylvania in November, DCNR Secretary Cindy Adam Dunn announced today.
“Does your community playground meet current safety and accessibility standards? What”s the first step in renovating a community pool? These workshops are designed to answer all the questions applicants have when they consider seeking available DCNR grants for recreation, conservation, and community-based projects,” Dunn said.
Participants will receive guidance and updates on DCNR’s online application process and how to create a competitive application. Attendees also will receive information on eligible applicants and projects; and learn about the documents required for various projects.
Beginning Nov. 7 in Kingston, Luzerne County, and ending Nov. 26 in State College, Centre County, regional workshops begin at 9:30 a.m. and close at 12:30 p.m. Registration begins at 9:00 a.m. Sessions dates and locations are:
- Nov. 7 –Friedman Jewish Community Center, Kingston
- Nov. 13 –Montgomery County Public Training Campus, Conshohocken
- Nov. 14 –Giant Food Store, Community Room, Camp Hill
- Nov. 19 –Pine Township Community Center, Wexford
- Nov. 20 –Trinity Point Church of God, Clarion
- Nov.r 26 –Ramada Conference Center, State College
Borough leaders, municipal officials, consultants, land trusts, board members, trail managers, and park and recreation professionals are encouraged to attend. Pre-registration is required five business days prior to the scheduled date of the workshop. To register visit http://events.dcnr.pa.gov.
DCNR staff will meet with community leaders and stakeholders in the field to review grant projects, other topics associated with parks, recreation and conservation, and potential funding sources. For scheduling assistance, contact the staff person associated with specific counties: http://www.docs.dcnr.pa.gov/cs/groups/public/documents/document/d_001184.pdf
Attendees will be provided in-depth information on projects eligible for DCNR grant funds; learn how to develop a competitive “ready-to-go” application; learn about matching fund requirements and other sources of funding for the match; receive guidance and updates on the eGrants application process, and the documents required for each project type; and have an opportunity to interact with DCNR regional advisors and grant project managers.