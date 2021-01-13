HARRISBURG — Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman has appointed state Sen. Wayne Langerholc, Jr., R-Clearfield/Cambria, to chair the Senate Transportation Committee for the 2021-22 Legislative Session.
“In this position, I look forward to strengthening our roads and bridges, airports, railroads and other multi-modal forms of transportation, which are crucial to protecting public safety and also jump-starting our economy as we continue to deal with the COVID-19 public health crisis,” Langerholc said. “The work of the Senate Transportation Committee affects every resident in Pennsylvania, whether it involves commuting to work, moving goods from markets to consumers or visiting a Driver License Center to obtain a license. My goal is to ensure a modern, efficient transportation system meets the needs of this great Commonwealth.”
Corman said Langerholc was chosen because of his interest in taking on new transportation challenges in his district and throughout the state. The 35th District is a major transportation hub for the Keystone State, with interstate highways in addition to many secondary and rural roads, airports, railroads and other multi-modal forms of transportation.
“Wayne has demonstrated a broad understanding of the major issues our transportation system is facing, including the need to address our costly and unnecessary vehicle emissions requirements in many parts of the state,” Corman said. “As chairman, I know he will work well with the members, the House and the Administration to improve our vast transportation network,” Corman said.
Langerholc, who previously served as chairman of the Senate Education Committee, said he looks forward to the new challenge because transportation is closely tied to jobs and the economy.
“We need to make smarter decisions in how we invest in the future of our transportation system – it’s crucial to economic recovery and public safety,” Langerholc said. “A long-term investment strategy must address our roads and bridges as well as airports, railroads and other multi-modal forms of transportation that make our communities stronger and more accessible. Safe and reliable transportation isn’t simply a matter of personal convenience. It’s about jobs, economic development, quality of life, recreation, and public safety.”