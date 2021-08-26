Secretary of Agriculture joins volunteer harvest for charitable food system

MECHANICSVILLE — Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding recently joined volunteers at Carversville Farm Foundation in Bucks County to harvest produce for the charitable food system.
The Carversville Farm Foundation, a new member of the Pennsylvania Agricultural Surplus System, has joined a network of more than 165 farms who will benefit from Gov. Tom Wolf’s $2.5 million investment into PASS for the 2021-22 budget year, an increase of $1 million from previous years.
“Throughout COVID-19, many Pennsylvania farmers asked what more they could do to support the charitable food system,” said Redding. “The Pennsylvania Agricultural Surplus System is a way to provide for those in need while ensuring charitable efforts do not come at a cost to farmers. Governor Wolf’s support has been pivotal in connecting farmers and their surplus harvests to those who need it most.”
The PASS program connects the nonprofit sector to farms and food processors to help solve problems of hunger and food waste. The program funds the harvest, transport, processing and packaging of surplus food from Pennsylvania farms that is either intentionally planted for donation or would otherwise go to waste. The food is then distributed to families in 67 counties through a contract with Feeding Pennsylvania and a network of thirteen regional, charitable food distributors.
Since the PASS program was first funded by the Wolf Administration in 2015, more than 20.6 million pounds of food has been distributed to all 67 counties in the state through partners that are part of the Feeding Pennsylvania and Hunger-Free Pennsylvania networks of food banks. More than 80 different Pennsylvania-produced foods have been sourced from 165 farmers, processors, and growers across the state. The foods include fresh fruits and vegetables, milk, cheese, eggs, and other items that are often difficult for food pantries to obtain.
“Feeding Pennsylvania recognizes the importance and the breadth of the Commonwealth’s agriculture industry. We value the relationships with producers and processors of Pennsylvania products and work with them to help increase their involvement with our charitable food network. Supporting organizations such as the Carversville Farm Foundation and their relationship with the Bucks County Opportunity
Council shows how the PASS program benefits both farmers and neighbors in need across Bucks County. It truly is a win-win.”
According to Feeding America’s annual Map the Meal Gap report, in 2019, more than 1.35 million Pennsylvanians – 10.6% of all state residents – didn’t always know where their next meal was coming from. In 2021, as a result of the pandemic, Feeding America estimates that 1.54 million Pennsylvanians are facing food insecurity, an estimated 12%, diminishing some of the gains made in previous years.
For more on the PASS program, including a map of distributors, visit agriculture.pa.gov.