HARRISBURG — Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding announced today that after a successful Fall Food Fest this past November, the department has scheduled another opportunity for Pennsylvanians to get their PA Farm Show food fix at an outdoor Spring Food Fest in May.
The Spring Food Fest will take place in the North Lot of the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center from Friday, May 7 through Sunday, May 9. Vendors will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily.
“While our virtual Pennsylvania Farm Show in January was an absolute success, we all missed the opportunity to taste Pennsylvania agriculture,” said Redding. “We’re excited to host a second Farm Show Food Fest this spring to satisfy cravings for the Farm Show foods that give us comfort.
“We’ll once again welcome Farm Show fan favorites to the fest – including milkshakes, fried mushrooms, potato donuts, pulled pork, maple products, and more,” added Redding. “We hope Pennsylvanians will come out for this unique opportunity to support Pennsylvania agriculture.”
While the fest will not include the full offering of the traditional Farm Show food court, many fan favorites will be available from the following vendors:
PA Dairymen’s Association
PA Livestock Association
PA Mushroom Farmers
PA Potato Cooperative
PennAg Industries
Snyder’s Concessions
FFA Pizza
Pennsylvania Maple Syrup Producers
The fest will also include a small PA Preferred® marketplace which will include:
Blind Spot Nutbutters
Buffalo Valley Spice & Supply Co.
The Vineyard and Brewery at Hershey
CM Bars LLC
Hillbilly’s Jerky
Lancaster Trading House, Inc.
Main Line Pretzel Company
Pleasures of the Palate, Inc.
Stroopies, Inc.
Tastie Teas
Torchbearer Sauces LLC
Whispering Brook Farm
Wild LLC
Uglie Acres
Happy Valley Winery
Christina Maser Company
Chatty Monks Brewery
A full menu of product offerings is available online.
“Hosting an outdoor Food Fest is a great way to safely welcome guests to our region and to support local vendors,” said Visit Hershey & Harrisburg President & CEO Mary Smith. “The versatility of the PA Farm Show Complex is an incredible asset to our region, and we congratulate the staff for organizing an event that will benefit the state’s agriculture industry, local businesses, and the entire community. Let’s eat!”
Parking is free for this outdoor event, where food and beverages will be available for purchase to grab-and-go only. Onsite seating will not be available. Masks are required onsite and patrons are asked to be respectful of social distance while waiting in vendor lines.
The virtual 2021 Pennsylvania Farm Show took place in January and reached more than 800,000 unique individuals from all 50 United States and Washington, D.C., the U.K. and Canada, with repeat visits near 2 million. A variety of educational virtual exhibits remain available to peruse in the Farm Show’s Virtual Exhibit Hall. Pennsylvanians are also encouraged to explore the Pennsylvania Farm Show Trail for further opportunities to support local agriculture and build a stronger commonwealth.