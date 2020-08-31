Captain Wayne C. Kline, Commanding Officer, Pennsylvania State Police, Troop C, Punxsutawney, wishes to inform motorists that Troopers will be increasing traffic patrol efforts over the Labor Day holiday weekend. Roadways will be aggressively patrolled to reduce the number of crashes, and more importantly the number of fatal crashes.
With Labor Day being the last major holiday of the summer, many people will take the opportunity to have cookouts and gather with friends and relatives. Please remember to obey the posted speed limit, buckle up and do not drink and drive while traveling to and from these events.
Speed is the leading cause of crashes in Pennsylvania; therefore, Troopers will be focusing heavily on reducing the speed of vehicles traveling throughout the Troop. Troopers will also be enforcing the seatbelt and child passenger seat laws. Motorists and passengers, including children that are properly restrained, are less likely to be injured or killed in a crash.
According to the law, all children from birth to 4 years of age must be in an approved child passenger safety seat. Children from birth until age 2 shall be in a rear facing child seat. Additionally, young children four years of age to eight years of age must ride in an approved booster seat. With the introduction of the new high back booster seats these children can be comfortably secured in some seats until they reach 100 pounds or more.
Labor Day also signals the beginning of a new school year. When school is in, motorists should exercise extreme care when traveling. Children walking to school or waiting for school buses are in close proximity to roadways and increase the potential for pedestrian/motor vehicle collisions.
In addition, school buses will be taking to the roads, transporting students to and from school. Never tailgate a bus and never pass a bus with red lights flashing. Passing a school bus with red lights flashing will result in a substantial fine and license suspension.
Please drive safely this holiday weekend and during the upcoming new school year.