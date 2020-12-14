RUSSELL M. O’SHEA
PHILIPSBURG — Russell M. O’Shea, 72, of Philipsburg, and formerly of Prospect, went to be with the Lord on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 at Mt. Nittany Medical Center, State College.
Born Aug. 12, 1948, in Prospect, he was the son of the late Robert O’Shea and Louise (Guillard) O’Shea.
Also surviving are seven children; and a sister, Dorothy Naplen.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mary L. Parson.
He was a veteran of the Vietnam Era.
He and his nephew Danny worked in the tree industry together and were very close.
There will be no public visitation.
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, is in charge of the arrangements.