HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania collected $2.3 billion in General Fund revenue in July, the first month of the 2019-20 fiscal year, Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell reported today.
Sales tax receipts totaled $925.4 million in July.
Personal income tax revenue in July was $1 billion.
Corporation tax revenue was $116.9 million for July.
General Fund revenue figures for July included $98.5 million in inheritance tax and $21.1 million in realty transfer tax.
Other General Fund tax revenue, including cigarette, malt beverage, liquor and gaming taxes totaled $110.4 million for the month.
Non-tax revenue totaled $34 million for the month.
In addition to the General Fund collections, the Motor License Fund received $223 million for the month, which includes the commonly known gas and diesel taxes, as well as other license, fine and fee revenues.
July collection data does not include a comparison against anticipated amounts because revenue estimates for each month are not yet finalized.