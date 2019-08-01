HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania collected $2.3 billion in General Fund revenue in July, the first month of the 2019-20 fiscal year, Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell reported today.

Sales tax receipts totaled $925.4 million in July.

Personal income tax revenue in July was $1 billion.

Corporation tax revenue was $116.9 million for July.

General Fund revenue figures for July included $98.5 million in inheritance tax and $21.1 million in realty transfer tax.

Other General Fund tax revenue, including cigarette, malt beverage, liquor and gaming taxes totaled $110.4 million for the month.

Non-tax revenue totaled $34 million for the month.

In addition to the General Fund collections, the Motor License Fund received $223 million for the month, which includes the commonly known gas and diesel taxes, as well as other license, fine and fee revenues.

July collection data does not include a comparison against anticipated amounts because revenue estimates for each month are not yet finalized.

