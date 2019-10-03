HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding today called for proposals for projects designed to expand sales of Pennsylvania agricultural products.
The department will award up to $300,000 in matching funds to PA nonprofits to reimburse up to 50 percent of costs for promotional and educational projects intended to increase consumer awareness and sales or grow export markets. Priority consideration will be given to educational exhibits and vendors at the 2020 PA Farm Show.
“Pennsylvania food, fiber, and wood products, and the farmers who produce them are the best in the world,” Secretary Redding said. “We’re looking for skilled, innovative marketers and educators who can help tell that story to consumers here and abroad. The PA Farm Show attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors from around the state and around the globe. What better stage is there to feature that story, and at the same time expand opportunities for Pennsylvania’s finest?”
Grants will be awarded to PA nonprofit agricultural promotion and marketing organizations. Eligible projects can promote anything from wine to wool, hardwoods to honey, fruit, vegetables, herbs, fish, meats, and dairy products –any agricultural product produced in PA.
Guidelines for the Pennsylvania Agricultural Product Promotion, Education and Export Promotion Matching Grant Program can be found in the Pennsylvania Bulletin.
Grant applications must be submitted online through the PA Department of Community and Economic Development Electronic Single Application. Applications are due by Nov. 1 at 4:59 p.m.
Potential applicants with questions about eligibility should contact Grants Coordinator Morgan Sheffield at (717) 787-3568 or msheffield@pa.gov.