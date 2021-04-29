Clearfield, PA (16830)

Today

Windy with a few showers early then clear overnight. Low 33F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with a few showers early then clear overnight. Low 33F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.