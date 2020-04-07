WOODLAND — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is alerting motorists that preliminary work to reconstruct the Woodland/Shawville Interchange at Interstate 80’s mile marker 123 is scheduled to begin Thursday, April 9. This work was originally scheduled to begin in mid-March but was postponed.
Normal highway and bridge construction projects in Pennsylvania remain paused as part of the commonwealth’s efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. This project is part of critical work that continues statewide addressing safety needs and work needed to eliminate roadway restrictions that could impede the ability for the movement of life sustaining goods and services.
Starting Thursday, the eastbound and westbound shoulders will be closed as crews begin installing erosion and sedimentation controls. Work is not expected to impact traffic at this time, but drivers are urged to use caution while traveling through the work zone, obey posted speed limits and always buckle up.
Once erosion and sedimentation controls are installed, crews will construct a temporary bridge spanning Route 970 in the median. This temporary bridge will be used to divert traffic off Interstate 80 while crews are replacing the existing eastbound bridge later this construction season. PennDOT will issue an update on the project when traffic impacts are expected.
The overall project consists of replacing the existing eastbound and westbound bridges spanning Route 970, approach paving and reconstruction of the on/off ramps at the interchange. It also consists of drainage improvements, paving, guiderail installation, pavement marking and miscellaneous construction on Route 970.
Francis J. Palo, Inc. of Clarion is the contractor on this $17.9 million job. It is expected to run through the 2020, 2021, and 2022 construction seasons with an anticipated completion date in late October of 2022. All work is weather and schedule dependent.