HARRISBURG — A state stockpile of personal protective equipment stored at the Farm Show Complex & Expo Center in Harrisburg will be moved to another site to allow for events to resume as it becomes safer for public gatherings.
The complex center opened in June 2021 for small events and, with an executed lease for a new storage site for the PPE, larger events will resume by mid-September.
“This is a huge win for the agricultural community and for taxpayers” Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity said in a news release. “The Farm Show Complex is tremendously important to Pennsylvania’s agricultural community and the state’s overall economy. As long as vast quantities of PPE are stored there, it can’t be used for its intended purpose. It’s essential that the PPE be moved to another location as quickly as possible.”
A warehouse lease was negotiated to save taxpayers $400,000 per year, up to a total of $2 million over the full length of the five-year lease.