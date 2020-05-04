HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board today announced it continues to expand access to wine and spirits to retail customers and licensees, all while maintaining social distancing and other Pennsylvania Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention best practices in the interest of public health and safety.
Licensee SalesThe PLCB is resuming fulfillment of retail licensees’ orders for wine and spirits through its network of 13 licensee service centers and 580 Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores.
Following Pennsylvania’s three-phased (red, yellow, green) approach to determine when counties are ready to begin easing some restrictions and allow certain business operations to resume, the PLCB is providing guidance today to licensees on protocols the PLCB will follow in fulfilling licensee orders in the various phases.
Depending on where the licensee’s designated pickup location is, and that region’s color designation, requirements for licensee pickup orders may include placing orders online, touchless payment, restricted or limited access to PLCB facilities, and social distancing.
Curbside PickupBeginning May 1, the six-bottle limit on curbside orders increased to 12 units per order.
Additionally, this week the PLCB will open curbside pickup to 14 more locations – in Russellton, Allegheny County; Conemaugh, Cambria County; Knox, Clarion County; Curwensville, Clearfield County; Mount Union, Huntingdon County; Reynoldsville, Jefferson County; Port Allegany, McKean County; Pottstown and Norristown, Montgomery County; Galeton, Potter County; and Latrobe, Monessen, Irwin, and Avonmore, Westmoreland County – bringing the total number of stores offering curbside pickup to 580. As of next week, only four Fine Wine & Good Spirits retail stores temporarily closed for renovations won’t be offering curbside pickup.
Fine Wine & Good Spirits curbside pickup sales, which began with 176 store locations across Pennsylvania on April 20 and expanded to 565 stores on April 27, total 213,433 orders for $17.41 million including sales tax, according to preliminary, unaudited figures through April 30.
Most stores support curbside service Monday through Saturday – taking a limited number of orders on a first-call, first-served basis beginning at 9 a.m. each day and scheduling pickup appointments between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. those days – but some stores will operate on more limited days and hours. Many stores are continuing to take calls after 1 p.m., as they are able to continue fulfilling curbside pickup orders.
All retail stores remain closed for public entry at this time, although additional information regarding store operations in counties moving from red to yellow on May 8 will be provided next week.